HPD opens manslaughter probe involving 2 officers after suspect, 77, dies

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a manslaughter investigation involving two officers after a 77-year-old man died from injuries suffered during a late-December arrest for an alleged moped theft.

HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan announced the investigation today at a news conference at HPD’s Beretania Street headquarters.

On Dec. 28, two District 1 Crime Reduction Unit officers stopped the man, who they believed was operating a stolen moped, in the Ala Moana Center parking lot, said Logan, who stressed that the information was based on a preliminary investigation.

The officers used force to make an arrest, which resulted in the man “sustaining injuries to his face and torso,” he said.

The man was taken to the hospital after the arrest, but he refused treatment. He was booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and released, according to Logan.

Two days later, paramedics and police officers went to the man’s apartment to provide medical assistance, and the man told officers that “he had been assaulted by police officers two days earlier,” the chief said.

He was taken to the hospital again, where he was found to have multiple fractures to his ribs and face. He left the hospital several hours later “for reasons unknown at this time,” Logan said.

The man was found deceased at his home on Jan. 10. Shortly after his death, the CRU officers were placed on restricted duty. They have three years and eight years of service each, according to Logan.

A first-degree assault investigation was opened on Jan. 16, but following autopsy results from the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office, the case was reclassified to manslaughter today.

“Based on the medical examiner’s autopsy findings, the manner of death was homicide,” Logan said. “With the cause (being) combined effects of existing medical conditions and recent chest and hip injuries, the case will be reclassified to manslaughter.”

The manslaughter investigation is being conducted by HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Professional Standards Office.

Logan said there was no body-worn camera footage of the arrest because those officers don’t wear cameras.

The standards office is also conducting “an administrative investigation for violations of department policies and procedures,” which will also include reviewing the actions of the officers who responded to the man’s home after his initial arrest, Logan said.