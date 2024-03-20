comscore Motorcyclist, 35, in serious condition after Ewa Beach crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist, 35, in serious condition after Ewa Beach crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 35-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a truck this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at 8:23 a.m. at Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue and Kaasan Bay Street in Ewa Beach.

Paramedics treated the 35-year-old for multiple, traumatic injuries and took him to the hospital in serious condition. Paramedics also treated two other males — one aged 41 and the other age unknown — with minor injuries. Both declined transport to the hospital.

Roosevelt Avenue was closed in both directions this morning due to the crash but reopened as of about 9 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

