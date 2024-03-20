Woman, 70, struck by vehicle in Aiea

A 70-year-old woman was taken to a trauma facility in serious condition after she was struck by a motor vehicle in Aiea late this afternoon.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at 4:05 p.m. this afternoon at 990115 Aiea Heights Drive. The woman was sitting on a bench when she was struck by the vehicle, and suffered injuries to her leg.
Paramedics responded and took the victim to the hospital in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.