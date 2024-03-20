Woman, 70, struck by vehicle in Aiea

A 70-year-old woman was taken to a trauma facility in serious condition after she was struck by a motor vehicle in Aiea late this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at 4:05 p.m. this afternoon at 990115 Aiea Heights Drive. The woman was sitting on a bench when she was struck by the vehicle, and suffered injuries to her leg.

Paramedics responded and took the victim to the hospital in serious condition.