Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 15-19, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 am
For The Week Of Jan. 15-19
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-420 Aiea Heights Dr 1/19/24 $830,000
1118 A Kukila Pl 1/17/24 $250,000
1247 Ala Alii St #149 1/16/24 $675,000
279 Mananai Pl #W 1/19/24 $418,000
Ala Moana    
1390 Kapiolani Blvd #3201 1/18/24 $165,920
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1606 1/16/24 $3,400,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-939 Ololani St 1/19/24 $735,000
91-593 Fort Weaver Rd 1/18/24 $925,000
91-521 Hapalua St 1/17/24 $240,000
91-1058 S Kekuilani Loop #1704 1/17/24 $390,117
92-1475 B Aliinui Dr #20B 1/19/24 $850,000
91-1088 Laaulu St #18F 1/19/24 $745,000
91-1093 Kaimalie St #2S3 1/17/24 $640,000
91-1020 Kaianae St 1/16/24 $1,299,900
91-1085 Waiemi St 1/19/24 $1,300,000
91-1887 Kohanahana Loop 1/19/24 $1,120,775
Hauula    
54-035 Waikulama St 1/19/24 $900,000
Hawaii Kai    
903 Koko Isle Cir #1502 1/17/24 $1,420,000
1045 Kamehame Dr 1/19/24 $2,150,000
Heeia    
46-196 Hinalani St 1/16/24 $1,210,000
46-328 Auna St 1/16/24 $175,000
Kahaluu    
47-685 4 Hui Kelu St #6904 1/18/24 $725,000
47-730 Ahilama Pl 1/19/24 $2,000,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #B243 1/18/24 $615,000
1561 Mokulua Dr #1 1/19/24 $5,200,000
1408 Mokulua Dr 1/16/24 $5,250,000
650 Oneawa St 1/19/24 $1,595,000
548 Kalolina St 1/16/24 $1,350,000
Kaimuki    
3242 Lincoln Ave 1/19/24 $1,240,000
4171 A Kilauea Ave 1/18/24 $1,450,000
Kakaako    
555 S St #3907 1/19/24 $1,085,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #2603 1/17/24 $790,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2606 1/19/24 $940,000
1288 Ala Moana Blvd #33A 1/16/24 $3,200,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #2602 1/19/24 $397,985
1177 Queen St #1902 1/18/24 $1,790,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I2404 1/16/24 $930,000
Kaneohe    
112 4 Puwa Pl #304 1/16/24 $780,000
611 Launa Aloha Pl 1/17/24 $625,790
45-511, -513, -515 Keaahala Rd 1/16/24 $2,597,000
45-430 Ohaha St 1/19/24 $1,040,000
Kapahulu    
3061 Pualei Cir #202 1/19/24 $607,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #A101 1/17/24 $327,000
Makaha    
84-718 Ala Mahiku St #87B 1/16/24 $190,000
84-575 Kili Dr #55 1/19/24 $885,000
84-920 Farrington Hwy 1/19/24 $875,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1185 Palahia St #L201 1/19/24 $500,000
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #703 1/19/24 $220,000
1114 Punahou St #3B 1/18/24 $473,500
1212 Punahou St #2307 1/16/24 $649,000
904 Lunalilo St #6 1/18/24 $150,000
1080 Lunalilo St 1/17/24 $283,333
1335 Wilder Ave #202 1/19/24 $298,000
1707 Anapuni St #6 1/17/24 $395,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2705 1/17/24 $412,000
1130 Wilder Ave #901 1/17/24 $485,000
1687 Pensacola St #706 1/19/24 $345,000
Mccully    
2222 Citron St #2102 1/19/24 $555,000
2121 Algaroba St #1004 1/19/24 $405,000
555 University Ave #401 1/16/24 $475,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D105 1/19/24 $328,000
95-170 Kipapa Dr #40 1/18/24 $500,000
95-1033 Kaapeha St #270 1/16/24 $555,000
95-969 Ukuwai St #3403 1/18/24 $730,000
Mokuleia    
68-289 Crozier Dr 1/19/24 $3,200,000
68-041 Waialua Beach Rd #202 1/16/24 $440,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-144 Liliana St 1/19/24 $405,000
87-228 Holomalia Pl 1/17/24 $390,000
87-1059 Oheohe St 1/19/24 $750,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2901A 1/16/24 $2,690,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #404B 1/19/24 $252,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2003B 1/19/24 $460,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1101 1/16/24 $415,000
98-1120 Iliee St 1/17/24 $1,128,000
98-402 Koauka Lp #701 1/18/24 $490,000
98-263 Kaonohi St #I1 1/19/24 $569,900
Sand Island Access    
755 Mcneill St #A303 1/17/24 $375,000
755 Mcneill St #B202 1/19/24 $425,000
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #B708 1/18/24 $328,000
219 Crest Ave #1 1/18/24 $890,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4492 B Honokoa Pl 1/19/24 $1,100,000
4221 Amau St 1/16/24 $1,825,000
4823 Kolohala St 1/19/24 $2,400,000
Waianae    
85-763 Lihue St 1/17/24 $870,000
85-1042 Hoolokahi St 1/17/24 $620,000
Waikiki    
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1303 1/19/24 $315,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3808 1/16/24 $328,000
343 Hobron Ln #3501 1/16/24 $750,000
469 Ena Rd #3510 1/17/24 $851,000
2029 Ala Wai Blvd #503 1/19/24 $250,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1707 1/18/24 $325,000
445 Seaside Ave #2103 1/17/24 $365,000
417 Nohonani St #308 1/16/24 $125,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #1602 1/17/24 $820,000
2440 Kuhio Ave #1201 1/19/24 $420,000
236 Liliuokalani Ave #302 1/16/24 $260,000
2410 Cleghorn St #2302 1/18/24 $405,000
201 Ohua Ave #3412 1/17/24 $850,000
201 Ohua Ave #3407 1/17/24 $740,000
300 Wai Nani Way #1407 1/16/24 $700,000
Waimanalo    
41-678 Kaaumana Pl 1/19/24 $730,000
Waipahu    
94-646 Lumiaina St #Aa102 1/19/24 $585,000
94-542 Lumiauau St #H103 1/18/24 $530,000
94-304 Keaoopua Pl 1/17/24 $1,074,000
94-1131 Mopua Loop #H6 1/18/24 $487,000
94-759 Meheula Pkwy #21A 1/19/24 $450,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Makiki    
1839 S King St 1/16/24 $2,900,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St #2211 1/16/24 $415,000
1088 Bishop St #3503 1/19/24 $265,000
Waipahu    
94-101 Waipahu Depot St 1/16/24 $1,100,000
City and County of Hawaii    
North Kohala    
53-3925 Akoni Pule Hwy 1/19/24 $990,000
