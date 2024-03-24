Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 15-19, 2024

|For The Week Of Jan. 15-19
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-420 Aiea Heights Dr
|1/19/24
|$830,000
|1118 A Kukila Pl
|1/17/24
|$250,000
|1247 Ala Alii St #149
|1/16/24
|$675,000
|279 Mananai Pl #W
|1/19/24
|$418,000
|Ala Moana
|1390 Kapiolani Blvd #3201
|1/18/24
|$165,920
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1606
|1/16/24
|$3,400,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-939 Ololani St
|1/19/24
|$735,000
|91-593 Fort Weaver Rd
|1/18/24
|$925,000
|91-521 Hapalua St
|1/17/24
|$240,000
|91-1058 S Kekuilani Loop #1704
|1/17/24
|$390,117
|92-1475 B Aliinui Dr #20B
|1/19/24
|$850,000
|91-1088 Laaulu St #18F
|1/19/24
|$745,000
|91-1093 Kaimalie St #2S3
|1/17/24
|$640,000
|91-1020 Kaianae St
|1/16/24
|$1,299,900
|91-1085 Waiemi St
|1/19/24
|$1,300,000
|91-1887 Kohanahana Loop
|1/19/24
|$1,120,775
|Hauula
|54-035 Waikulama St
|1/19/24
|$900,000
|Hawaii Kai
|903 Koko Isle Cir #1502
|1/17/24
|$1,420,000
|1045 Kamehame Dr
|1/19/24
|$2,150,000
|Heeia
|46-196 Hinalani St
|1/16/24
|$1,210,000
|46-328 Auna St
|1/16/24
|$175,000
|Kahaluu
|47-685 4 Hui Kelu St #6904
|1/18/24
|$725,000
|47-730 Ahilama Pl
|1/19/24
|$2,000,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #B243
|1/18/24
|$615,000
|1561 Mokulua Dr #1
|1/19/24
|$5,200,000
|1408 Mokulua Dr
|1/16/24
|$5,250,000
|650 Oneawa St
|1/19/24
|$1,595,000
|548 Kalolina St
|1/16/24
|$1,350,000
|Kaimuki
|3242 Lincoln Ave
|1/19/24
|$1,240,000
|4171 A Kilauea Ave
|1/18/24
|$1,450,000
|Kakaako
|555 S St #3907
|1/19/24
|$1,085,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #2603
|1/17/24
|$790,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2606
|1/19/24
|$940,000
|1288 Ala Moana Blvd #33A
|1/16/24
|$3,200,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #2602
|1/19/24
|$397,985
|1177 Queen St #1902
|1/18/24
|$1,790,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I2404
|1/16/24
|$930,000
|Kaneohe
|112 4 Puwa Pl #304
|1/16/24
|$780,000
|611 Launa Aloha Pl
|1/17/24
|$625,790
|45-511, -513, -515 Keaahala Rd
|1/16/24
|$2,597,000
|45-430 Ohaha St
|1/19/24
|$1,040,000
|Kapahulu
|3061 Pualei Cir #202
|1/19/24
|$607,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #A101
|1/17/24
|$327,000
|Makaha
|84-718 Ala Mahiku St #87B
|1/16/24
|$190,000
|84-575 Kili Dr #55
|1/19/24
|$885,000
|84-920 Farrington Hwy
|1/19/24
|$875,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1185 Palahia St #L201
|1/19/24
|$500,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #703
|1/19/24
|$220,000
|1114 Punahou St #3B
|1/18/24
|$473,500
|1212 Punahou St #2307
|1/16/24
|$649,000
|904 Lunalilo St #6
|1/18/24
|$150,000
|1080 Lunalilo St
|1/17/24
|$283,333
|1335 Wilder Ave #202
|1/19/24
|$298,000
|1707 Anapuni St #6
|1/17/24
|$395,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2705
|1/17/24
|$412,000
|1130 Wilder Ave #901
|1/17/24
|$485,000
|1687 Pensacola St #706
|1/19/24
|$345,000
|Mccully
|2222 Citron St #2102
|1/19/24
|$555,000
|2121 Algaroba St #1004
|1/19/24
|$405,000
|555 University Ave #401
|1/16/24
|$475,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-061 Waikalani Dr #D105
|1/19/24
|$328,000
|95-170 Kipapa Dr #40
|1/18/24
|$500,000
|95-1033 Kaapeha St #270
|1/16/24
|$555,000
|95-969 Ukuwai St #3403
|1/18/24
|$730,000
|Mokuleia
|68-289 Crozier Dr
|1/19/24
|$3,200,000
|68-041 Waialua Beach Rd #202
|1/16/24
|$440,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-144 Liliana St
|1/19/24
|$405,000
|87-228 Holomalia Pl
|1/17/24
|$390,000
|87-1059 Oheohe St
|1/19/24
|$750,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2901A
|1/16/24
|$2,690,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #404B
|1/19/24
|$252,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2003B
|1/19/24
|$460,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-487 Koauka Lp #B1101
|1/16/24
|$415,000
|98-1120 Iliee St
|1/17/24
|$1,128,000
|98-402 Koauka Lp #701
|1/18/24
|$490,000
|98-263 Kaonohi St #I1
|1/19/24
|$569,900
|Sand Island Access
|755 Mcneill St #A303
|1/17/24
|$375,000
|755 Mcneill St #B202
|1/19/24
|$425,000
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #B708
|1/18/24
|$328,000
|219 Crest Ave #1
|1/18/24
|$890,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4492 B Honokoa Pl
|1/19/24
|$1,100,000
|4221 Amau St
|1/16/24
|$1,825,000
|4823 Kolohala St
|1/19/24
|$2,400,000
|Waianae
|85-763 Lihue St
|1/17/24
|$870,000
|85-1042 Hoolokahi St
|1/17/24
|$620,000
|Waikiki
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1303
|1/19/24
|$315,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3808
|1/16/24
|$328,000
|343 Hobron Ln #3501
|1/16/24
|$750,000
|469 Ena Rd #3510
|1/17/24
|$851,000
|2029 Ala Wai Blvd #503
|1/19/24
|$250,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1707
|1/18/24
|$325,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2103
|1/17/24
|$365,000
|417 Nohonani St #308
|1/16/24
|$125,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #1602
|1/17/24
|$820,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave #1201
|1/19/24
|$420,000
|236 Liliuokalani Ave #302
|1/16/24
|$260,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #2302
|1/18/24
|$405,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3412
|1/17/24
|$850,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3407
|1/17/24
|$740,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #1407
|1/16/24
|$700,000
|Waimanalo
|41-678 Kaaumana Pl
|1/19/24
|$730,000
|Waipahu
|94-646 Lumiaina St #Aa102
|1/19/24
|$585,000
|94-542 Lumiauau St #H103
|1/18/24
|$530,000
|94-304 Keaoopua Pl
|1/17/24
|$1,074,000
|94-1131 Mopua Loop #H6
|1/18/24
|$487,000
|94-759 Meheula Pkwy #21A
|1/19/24
|$450,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Makiki
|1839 S King St
|1/16/24
|$2,900,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St #2211
|1/16/24
|$415,000
|1088 Bishop St #3503
|1/19/24
|$265,000
|Waipahu
|94-101 Waipahu Depot St
|1/16/24
|$1,100,000
|City and County of Hawaii
|North Kohala
|53-3925 Akoni Pule Hwy
|1/19/24
|$990,000
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 15-19, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.