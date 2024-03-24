Las Vegas Advisor: March Madness buzz dominates Las Vegas

The Super Bowl is Las Vegas’ biggest sporting event, but March Madness isn’t far behind. The big opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is in progress, and the sportsbooks and casino viewing parties will be packed on game days through to the championship game. The tournament’s Final Four will be held in Las Vegas in 2028. For now, though, hanging with the raucous crowds in the books, where every game will be telecast on the big screens, is the next best thing.

New sportsbook: Circa Sports has opened its seventh Nevada book at Silverton just in time for the basketball tournament. It joins the books at Tuscany, the D, Golden Gate, The Pass in Henderson, Legends Bay in Sparks, and the flagship at Circa.

Shrimp bump: After raising its price from 99 cents to $1.99 less than a year ago, the price of the Fremont shrimp cocktail has been raised by $1 again. Served at the Lanai Express snack bar, the shrimp cocktail is now $2.99 ($3.24 after tax) and there are no longer signs advertising it.

Glass Bar: Thousands of prisms abound at Glass Bar, which has opened at Planet Hollywood in the space that was formerly Heart Bar.

The Cove: Treasure Island has opened The Cove, a 7,400-square-foot arcade with 27 games and activities. Game cards start at $20 for 30 minutes of play. Oddly, there’s also a bar with video poker machines in the Cove, which likely excludes those under 21 from playing in the arcade.

Question: Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Connecticut is the favorite to win the NCAA basketball championship at +350, followed by Houston (+560) and Purdue (+720). The long shot, which may have been eliminated by the time you read this, is Stetson at +350,000 (3,500-1).

