Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Acia is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 147 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medium build. Read more

A 28-year-old work furlough inmate has been missing since Monday when he failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

Keenan Acia, who is serving time for first-degree burglary and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, left the center at 8 a.m. Monday on a job-seeking pass, and failed to return by 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The State Sheriff Division was immediately notified.

Acia is a community custody inmate — the lowest security level — in the work furlough program.

Acia is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 147 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medium build.

Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center.

Anyone with information on Acia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Division at 808-586-1352.