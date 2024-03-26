comscore Proposed Council raises draw public concern | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed Council raises draw public concern

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The Honolulu Salary Commission’s recommendation last week for a 3% or greater pay boost for the mayor, managing director, all nine members of the City Council and other appointed, high-level city officials drew a measure of public criticism Monday. Read more

Previous Story
American Samoa wants more help from the Coast Guard as Chinese fishing effort grows

Scroll Up