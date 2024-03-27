Missing work furlough inmate arrested in Kaimuki

Missing work furlough inmate Keenan Acia was arrested this morning on suspicion of second-degree escape.
Acia was discovered missing when he failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center at 2:30 p.m. Monday. He had been out on a job-seeking pass since 8 a.m. Monday.
Acia was arrested 8:37 a.m. at 16th and Harding avenues in Kaimuki.
The 28-year-old is serving time for first-degree burglary and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
