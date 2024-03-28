Skateboarder and motorist injured in Kailua collision

Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded at 2:25 a.m. today to a 37-year-old male skateboarder, who suffered multiple injuries after an apparent collision involving a vehicle in Kailua.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to both the skateboarder and the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man. They were both taken in serious condition to a hospital emergency room.

EMS said the skateboarder’s injuries included injuries to his head.