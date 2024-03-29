comscore Honolulu police looking for suspect in vehicle fire case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police looking for suspect in vehicle fire case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Police are looking for a suspect in a vehicle fire in Honolulu.

Police said that at 5:50 a.m. today a woman’s vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

The suspect is unknown, police said.

The case is classified as second-degree arson.

