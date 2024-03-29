Man, 50, charged with assault in Waikiki stabbing

A 50-year-old man, arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man in Waikiki, was charged Thursday with a lesser crime.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office charged Noah Bibb with second-degree assault.

His bail was set at $15,000.

The two men were arguing when Bibb allegedly stabbed the other man at 2:05 a.m. with a dangerous instrument, police said.