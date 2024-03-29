Man, 50, charged with assault in Waikiki stabbing

A 50-year-old man, arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man in Waikiki, was charged Thursday with a lesser crime.
The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office charged Noah Bibb with second-degree assault.
His bail was set at $15,000.
The two men were arguing when Bibb allegedly stabbed the other man at 2:05 a.m. with a dangerous instrument, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.