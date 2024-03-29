comscore Man, 50, charged with assault in Waikiki stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 50, charged with assault in Waikiki stabbing

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 50-year-old man, arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man in Waikiki, was charged Thursday with a lesser crime.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office charged Noah Bibb with second-degree assault.

His bail was set at $15,000.

The two men were arguing when Bibb allegedly stabbed the other man at 2:05 a.m. with a dangerous instrument, police said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 62, arrested after alleged assault in Waikiki

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up