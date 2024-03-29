Man, 62, arrested after alleged assault in Waikiki

Police arrested a 62-year-old man this morning for allegedly assaulting a 71-year-old man in Waikiki Thursday night.

The younger man allegedly assaulted the older man at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the 71-year-old spotted the alleged assailant several hours later, called police and was able to make a positive identification.

Police arrested the 62-year-old at 4:58 a.m. at 2237 Kuhio Avenue on suspicion of second-degree assault.