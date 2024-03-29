comscore HFD’s first public information officer to be remembered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HFD’s first public information officer to be remembered

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Star-Advertiser / 2012 Richard Soo, former Honolulu Fire Dept. spokesman, died Jan. 23 at home at the age of 72. He will be remembered in a celebration of life Monday at Mililani Memorial Park, Mauka Chapel.

