Hawaii island police investigate crash that killed 2 women

Two women died in a Saturday afternoon crash involving three vehicles in Waikoloa on Hawaii island.

According to a Hawaii County police 911 call on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., a blue 2020 Kia Soul SUV was heading east on Waikoloa Road near the 3-mile marker when it crossed over the center line and struck a silver 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SUV head-on traveling west.

Waimea resident Lynn Capell, 72, who was driving the Kia, was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.

The 75-year-old man from Washington operating the Chevrolet, and a 77-year-old man from Alabama who was sitting in the front seat, were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for further treatment.

Alabama visitor Eugenia Taylor, 79, who was sitting in the right backseat of the Chevrolet, was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.

A silver 2023 Chevrolet Equinox veered off the road and onto lava rock to avoid the collision. The operator of the Equinox and three other passengers were uninjured, but the vehicle was deemed inoperable.

Autopsies will be done to determine the exact causes of death. Police said at this time, speed and inattention were factors in the crash.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This marked the 13th and 14th traffic fatalities on Hawaii island this year compared to five at the same time last year. Their deaths were also the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities for March.

They were also the second and third traffic fatalities on Big Isle roads within 12 hours after a 26-year-old Hilo male motorcyclist was killed late Friday evening in Hilo.