comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 22-26, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 22-26, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of Jan. 22-26
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99-732 Puluniu Loop 1/26/24 $1,010,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3148 Ala Ilima St #201 1/26/24 $400,000
3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #806 1/24/24 $390,000
Ala Moana    
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1907 1/22/24 $768,000
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #3808 1/22/24 $994,300
929 Ahana St #207 1/22/24 $415,000
475 Atkinson Dr #1704 1/24/24 $375,000
410 Atkinson Dr #756 1/26/24 $165,000
410 Atkinson Dr #3007 1/26/24 $350,000
1341 Kapiolani Blvd #6C 1/25/24 $525,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-615 Kuilioloa Pl #W2 1/24/24 $331,500
91-2077 Kaioli St #1003 1/24/24 $859,000
91-1153 Kamaaha Lp #9F 1/23/24 $565,000
Mamaka At Ho’opili #73 1/24/24 $880,000
91-952 Kalapu St 1/26/24 $930,000
91-1028 Palala St 1/26/24 $655,000
91-665 Puamaeole St #32T 1/24/24 $440,000
91-1533 Pihi St 1/22/24 $779,000
91-1755 Paeko St 1/26/24 $1,065,000
91-1138 Garton St 1/26/24 $830,000
91-1210 Alanui Mauka St 1/26/24 $815,000
91-219 Kuina Pl #95 1/26/24 $745,000
91-1101 Kaileolea Dr #2G5 1/24/24 $657,000
91-1315 Kaikohola St #D101 1/22/24 $1,044,000
91-1520 Loiloi Lp 1/22/24 $949,000
Hauula    
54-178 Kawaipapa St 1/22/24 $1,425,000
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8427 1/22/24 $955,000
1 Keahole Pl #1615 1/26/24 $925,000
7250 Naohe St 1/26/24 $990,000
574 A Hahaione St #Iva 1/23/24 $800,000
935 Kaluanui Rd 1/22/24 $1,675,000
1051 Kaluanui Rd 1/23/24 $1,800,000
7508 Huialoha St 1/23/24 $1,250,000
7405 Makaa St 1/23/24 $2,500,000
Heeia    
46-050 Konane Pl #3712 1/22/24 $650,000
Kaaawa    
51-159 Kaaawa Park Ln #21A 1/25/24 $845,000
Kahaluu    
47-510 Hui Iwa St 1/23/24 $1,450,000
Kailua    
437 Kailua Rd #6110 1/22/24 $1,200,000
1469 Humuwili Pl 1/25/24 $625,000
Kaimuki    
811 A 7th Ave 1/24/24 $1,610,000
823 11th Ave 1/25/24 $1,010,000
3325 Maunaloa Ave 1/22/24 $1,369,480
964 Ocean View Dr 1/26/24 $588,000
1009 13th Ave #1009 1/26/24 $1,650,000
Kakaako    
803 Waimanu St #210 1/24/24 $345,127
1000 Auahi St #3204 1/26/24 $1,690,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1807 1/25/24 $798,000
Kaneohe    
204 Aikapa St 1/24/24 $1,650,000
45-114 Halliday Pl 1/26/24 $1,350,000
45-120 Mololani Pl #B 1/24/24 $900,000
Kapahulu    
2947 Kalakaua Ave #801 1/25/24 $220,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #A302 1/24/24 $338,000
Lower Kalihi    
2015 Kealoha St 1/25/24 $925,000
2452 Lakoloa Pl 1/26/24 $900,000
Makaha    
84-740 Kili Dr #325 1/26/24 $240,000
84-718 Ala Mahiku St #88A 1/22/24 $349,500
84-1064 Lahaina St #4 1/26/24 $431,200
84-930 Lahaina St 1/26/24 $850,000
84-945 Alahele St 1/26/24 $1,450,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1004 Makakilo Dr #50 1/22/24 $475,000
92-1037 Lalahi St #13 106 1/23/24 $515,000
Makiki    
1525 Wilder Ave #808 1/24/24 $900,000
1015 Wilder Ave #505 1/24/24 $775,000
1441 Piikoi St #304 1/25/24 $525,000
1433 Kewalo St #315 1/26/24 $630,000
1310 Heulu St #1601 1/22/24 $466,666
Mccully    
2222 Citron St #902 1/25/24 $515,000
509 University Ave #104 1/22/24 $300,000
2740 Kuilei St #2204 1/26/24 $305,000
2724 Kahoaloha Ln #1106 1/26/24 $390,000
909 Kahuna Ln #104 1/26/24 $370,000
581 Kamoku St #504 1/22/24 $309,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-962 Wikao St #G301 1/25/24 $650,000
95-024 Waihau St #A 1/26/24 $185,117
95-009 Waikalani Dr #A406 1/24/24 $385,000
95-2047 Waikalani Pl #404 1/25/24 $375,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #H201 1/22/24 $562,500
95-252 Hakupokano Loop 1/23/24 $1,227,000
95-009 Kahoea St 1/24/24 $705,000
95-302 Poiki St 1/25/24 $810,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1550 Farrington Hwy #C1 1/26/24 $300,000
87-1001 Naakawelola St 1/24/24 $665,000
Nuuanu    
1515 Nuuanu Ave #956 1/26/24 $323,000
1516 Emerson St #104 1/22/24 $171,742
818 S King St #704 1/22/24 $245,000
217 Prospect St #4 1/26/24 $550,000
222 Kaimuohema Pl 1/25/24 $1,100,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
2140 10th Ave #103 1/23/24 $239,700
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #201B 1/23/24 $255,000
1103 Acacia Rd #206 1/26/24 $448,000
1564 Hoonipo St 1/25/24 $350,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-257 Hale Momi Pl 1/22/24 $800,000
98-120 Lipoa Pl #407 1/24/24 $295,000
98-1343 Kaonohi St 1/25/24 $1,400,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-230 Alapio Rd 1/23/24 $1,755,000
Wahiawa    
40 Kilani Ave 1/22/24 $840,000
Waialae, Kahala    
931 Kealaolu Ave 1/22/24 $2,400,000
4300 Waialae Ave #B1206 1/22/24 $710,000
4210 2 Keanu St #206 1/24/24 $645,000
Waianae    
85-808 Lihue St #85 812 1/26/24 $600,000
86-068 Pokai Bay St 1/22/24 $725,000
86-305 Alamihi St 1/26/24 $449,131
Waikiki    
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2005 1/26/24 $101,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #335 1/26/24 $725,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2230 1/26/24 $676,800
1551 Ala Wai Blvd #2103 1/25/24 $1,290,000
411 Hobron Ln #1713 1/26/24 $480,000
400 Hobron Ln #1206 1/26/24 $408,000
2215 Aloha Dr #701 1/26/24 $700,000
427 Launiu St #308 1/22/24 $985,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1209 1/26/24 $410,000
383 Kalaimoku St #2508 1/26/24 $1,200,000
444 Kanekapolei St #413 1/26/24 $283,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #2301 1/26/24 $1,600,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #508 1/26/24 $350,000
201 Ohua Ave #1906 1/23/24 $228,000
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1707 1/26/24 $424,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #806 1/26/24 $430,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1203 1/26/24 $430,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1411 1/26/24 $430,000
300 Wai Nani Way #304 1/26/24 $409,000
300 Wai Nani Way #806 1/26/24 $300,000
Waimanalo    
41-037 Hinalea St 1/24/24 $2,800,000
Waimea Bay    
61-465 Kamehameha Hwy 1/26/24 $14,400,000
Waipahu    
94-979 Kauolu Pl #1209 1/24/24 $429,996
94-331 Paiwa St 1/24/24 $740,000
94-378 Kahuawai St 1/23/24 $950,000
94-1074 Halelehua St 1/26/24 $870,000
94-364 Kuanalio Way 1/24/24 $955,000
94-1463 Waipio Uka St #R102 1/22/24 $605,000
94-104 Manawa Pl #Q103 1/26/24 $535,000
94-1015 Waiopae St 1/26/24 $975,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, halawa    
99-1076 Iwaena St 1/22/24 $260,000
Kaimuki    
1137 11th Ave 1/22/24 $5,750,000
Waipahu    
Waikele Storage Park #6-20 1/23/24 $226,080
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Could power go out at Merrie Monarch Festival?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up