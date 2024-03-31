Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 22-26, 2024

|For The Week Of Jan. 22-26
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-732 Puluniu Loop
|1/26/24
|$1,010,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3148 Ala Ilima St #201
|1/26/24
|$400,000
|3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #806
|1/24/24
|$390,000
|Ala Moana
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1907
|1/22/24
|$768,000
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #3808
|1/22/24
|$994,300
|929 Ahana St #207
|1/22/24
|$415,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #1704
|1/24/24
|$375,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #756
|1/26/24
|$165,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #3007
|1/26/24
|$350,000
|1341 Kapiolani Blvd #6C
|1/25/24
|$525,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-615 Kuilioloa Pl #W2
|1/24/24
|$331,500
|91-2077 Kaioli St #1003
|1/24/24
|$859,000
|91-1153 Kamaaha Lp #9F
|1/23/24
|$565,000
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #73
|1/24/24
|$880,000
|91-952 Kalapu St
|1/26/24
|$930,000
|91-1028 Palala St
|1/26/24
|$655,000
|91-665 Puamaeole St #32T
|1/24/24
|$440,000
|91-1533 Pihi St
|1/22/24
|$779,000
|91-1755 Paeko St
|1/26/24
|$1,065,000
|91-1138 Garton St
|1/26/24
|$830,000
|91-1210 Alanui Mauka St
|1/26/24
|$815,000
|91-219 Kuina Pl #95
|1/26/24
|$745,000
|91-1101 Kaileolea Dr #2G5
|1/24/24
|$657,000
|91-1315 Kaikohola St #D101
|1/22/24
|$1,044,000
|91-1520 Loiloi Lp
|1/22/24
|$949,000
|Hauula
|54-178 Kawaipapa St
|1/22/24
|$1,425,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8427
|1/22/24
|$955,000
|1 Keahole Pl #1615
|1/26/24
|$925,000
|7250 Naohe St
|1/26/24
|$990,000
|574 A Hahaione St #Iva
|1/23/24
|$800,000
|935 Kaluanui Rd
|1/22/24
|$1,675,000
|1051 Kaluanui Rd
|1/23/24
|$1,800,000
|7508 Huialoha St
|1/23/24
|$1,250,000
|7405 Makaa St
|1/23/24
|$2,500,000
|Heeia
|46-050 Konane Pl #3712
|1/22/24
|$650,000
|Kaaawa
|51-159 Kaaawa Park Ln #21A
|1/25/24
|$845,000
|Kahaluu
|47-510 Hui Iwa St
|1/23/24
|$1,450,000
|Kailua
|437 Kailua Rd #6110
|1/22/24
|$1,200,000
|1469 Humuwili Pl
|1/25/24
|$625,000
|Kaimuki
|811 A 7th Ave
|1/24/24
|$1,610,000
|823 11th Ave
|1/25/24
|$1,010,000
|3325 Maunaloa Ave
|1/22/24
|$1,369,480
|964 Ocean View Dr
|1/26/24
|$588,000
|1009 13th Ave #1009
|1/26/24
|$1,650,000
|Kakaako
|803 Waimanu St #210
|1/24/24
|$345,127
|1000 Auahi St #3204
|1/26/24
|$1,690,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1807
|1/25/24
|$798,000
|Kaneohe
|204 Aikapa St
|1/24/24
|$1,650,000
|45-114 Halliday Pl
|1/26/24
|$1,350,000
|45-120 Mololani Pl #B
|1/24/24
|$900,000
|Kapahulu
|2947 Kalakaua Ave #801
|1/25/24
|$220,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #A302
|1/24/24
|$338,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2015 Kealoha St
|1/25/24
|$925,000
|2452 Lakoloa Pl
|1/26/24
|$900,000
|Makaha
|84-740 Kili Dr #325
|1/26/24
|$240,000
|84-718 Ala Mahiku St #88A
|1/22/24
|$349,500
|84-1064 Lahaina St #4
|1/26/24
|$431,200
|84-930 Lahaina St
|1/26/24
|$850,000
|84-945 Alahele St
|1/26/24
|$1,450,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1004 Makakilo Dr #50
|1/22/24
|$475,000
|92-1037 Lalahi St #13 106
|1/23/24
|$515,000
|Makiki
|1525 Wilder Ave #808
|1/24/24
|$900,000
|1015 Wilder Ave #505
|1/24/24
|$775,000
|1441 Piikoi St #304
|1/25/24
|$525,000
|1433 Kewalo St #315
|1/26/24
|$630,000
|1310 Heulu St #1601
|1/22/24
|$466,666
|Mccully
|2222 Citron St #902
|1/25/24
|$515,000
|509 University Ave #104
|1/22/24
|$300,000
|2740 Kuilei St #2204
|1/26/24
|$305,000
|2724 Kahoaloha Ln #1106
|1/26/24
|$390,000
|909 Kahuna Ln #104
|1/26/24
|$370,000
|581 Kamoku St #504
|1/22/24
|$309,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-962 Wikao St #G301
|1/25/24
|$650,000
|95-024 Waihau St #A
|1/26/24
|$185,117
|95-009 Waikalani Dr #A406
|1/24/24
|$385,000
|95-2047 Waikalani Pl #404
|1/25/24
|$375,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #H201
|1/22/24
|$562,500
|95-252 Hakupokano Loop
|1/23/24
|$1,227,000
|95-009 Kahoea St
|1/24/24
|$705,000
|95-302 Poiki St
|1/25/24
|$810,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1550 Farrington Hwy #C1
|1/26/24
|$300,000
|87-1001 Naakawelola St
|1/24/24
|$665,000
|Nuuanu
|1515 Nuuanu Ave #956
|1/26/24
|$323,000
|1516 Emerson St #104
|1/22/24
|$171,742
|818 S King St #704
|1/22/24
|$245,000
|217 Prospect St #4
|1/26/24
|$550,000
|222 Kaimuohema Pl
|1/25/24
|$1,100,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|2140 10th Ave #103
|1/23/24
|$239,700
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #201B
|1/23/24
|$255,000
|1103 Acacia Rd #206
|1/26/24
|$448,000
|1564 Hoonipo St
|1/25/24
|$350,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-257 Hale Momi Pl
|1/22/24
|$800,000
|98-120 Lipoa Pl #407
|1/24/24
|$295,000
|98-1343 Kaonohi St
|1/25/24
|$1,400,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-230 Alapio Rd
|1/23/24
|$1,755,000
|Wahiawa
|40 Kilani Ave
|1/22/24
|$840,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|931 Kealaolu Ave
|1/22/24
|$2,400,000
|4300 Waialae Ave #B1206
|1/22/24
|$710,000
|4210 2 Keanu St #206
|1/24/24
|$645,000
|Waianae
|85-808 Lihue St #85 812
|1/26/24
|$600,000
|86-068 Pokai Bay St
|1/22/24
|$725,000
|86-305 Alamihi St
|1/26/24
|$449,131
|Waikiki
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2005
|1/26/24
|$101,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #335
|1/26/24
|$725,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2230
|1/26/24
|$676,800
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd #2103
|1/25/24
|$1,290,000
|411 Hobron Ln #1713
|1/26/24
|$480,000
|400 Hobron Ln #1206
|1/26/24
|$408,000
|2215 Aloha Dr #701
|1/26/24
|$700,000
|427 Launiu St #308
|1/22/24
|$985,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1209
|1/26/24
|$410,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #2508
|1/26/24
|$1,200,000
|444 Kanekapolei St #413
|1/26/24
|$283,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #2301
|1/26/24
|$1,600,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #508
|1/26/24
|$350,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1906
|1/23/24
|$228,000
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1707
|1/26/24
|$424,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #806
|1/26/24
|$430,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1203
|1/26/24
|$430,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1411
|1/26/24
|$430,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #304
|1/26/24
|$409,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #806
|1/26/24
|$300,000
|Waimanalo
|41-037 Hinalea St
|1/24/24
|$2,800,000
|Waimea Bay
|61-465 Kamehameha Hwy
|1/26/24
|$14,400,000
|Waipahu
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #1209
|1/24/24
|$429,996
|94-331 Paiwa St
|1/24/24
|$740,000
|94-378 Kahuawai St
|1/23/24
|$950,000
|94-1074 Halelehua St
|1/26/24
|$870,000
|94-364 Kuanalio Way
|1/24/24
|$955,000
|94-1463 Waipio Uka St #R102
|1/22/24
|$605,000
|94-104 Manawa Pl #Q103
|1/26/24
|$535,000
|94-1015 Waiopae St
|1/26/24
|$975,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, halawa
|99-1076 Iwaena St
|1/22/24
|$260,000
|Kaimuki
|1137 11th Ave
|1/22/24
|$5,750,000
|Waipahu
|Waikele Storage Park #6-20
|1/23/24
|$226,080
Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 22-26, 2024
