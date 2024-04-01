Letter: Maui affordable housing project to break ground

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the end of the year, Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH) expects to begin construction of its “Hale Pilina” multifamily affordable housing project in Kahului, Maui. Read more

At the end of the year, Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH) expects to begin construction of its “Hale Pilina” multifamily affordable housing project in Kahului, Maui. Located on the site between the Kahului Post Office and Christ the King Church, this planned 178-unit development will provide rentals at or below 60% of the Maui area median Income for qualifying Maui County families.

There are many who are responsible for the success thus far, beginning with the support of Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County’s director of the Housing and Human Concerns Department, and the Maui County Council. With the latter recently approving county funds of up to $10 million to supplement the total project cost, construction can now move forward.

As a member of the Maui Leadership Council of CCH, I personally express my gratitude to those who made it happen. Mahalo.

Stephen Kealoha

Pukalani, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter