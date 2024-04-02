UH hoops team gets commitment from 6-10 center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rebuilding the front court, the University of Hawaii basketball team received a commitment from a 6-foot-10, 275-pound center.

Tanner Christensen, who started all 63 games the past two seasons with Utah Tech, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. He has one remaining season of eligibility.

“I just like the tradition of winning under Coach (Eran) Ganot,” Christensen said of his decision. “I really liked hearing what the coaches had to say. And the feeling of family within the program. Obviously, living in Hawaii is kind of a dream. It’s kind of hard to say ‘no’ to them.”

Christensen is expected to help fill the void in the post. Center Bernardo da Silva and forward Justin McKoy completed their NCAA eligibility at the end of the ’Bows’ recently completed season. Mor Seck, a 7-foot-1 rim protector, announced on Saturday his intent to transfer. Harry Rouhliadeff and Akira Jacobs were the ’Bows’ returning post players.

The past season, his second at Utah Tech, Christensen averaged 11.5 points on 56.4% shooting, including 62.9% on 2-point attempts. He grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game and blocked 48 shots.

Gibson Johnson, a former UH player and director of player development, is a Utah Tech assistant coach.

“He was one of our best guys this year,” said guard/wing Beon Riley, who transferred to Utah Tech last summer after three seasons with the ’Bows. “We gave him the ball in the post. He’s a very good back-to-the-basket player. He was able to shoot the ball really well. As much as I love playing with him, I’m happy he’s in good hands. I hope nothing but the best for him in the future.”

Christensen grew up in Spokane Valley, Wash., where he was a standout basketball player at University High.

“I’ve always loved playing basketball,” Christensen said. “I had the hoop outside the house, playing whether it was raining, sunny or snowing. I was always out there as a kid.”

Christensen served a two-year church mission in Argentina, where he learned to speak Spanish fluently. After that, he played two seasons at Idaho, including the COVID year, where he earned a degree in finance. He is set to earn a master’s in accounting at Utah Tech. He will pursue a second master’s, in finance, at UH.

“I’m excited to branch out and start a new adventure,” said Christensen, adding his wife also “is very excited” about the couple’s move to Hawaii.

Christensen said he plans to ink a scholarship agreement with UH on April 17, the first day of the NCAA’s spring signing period for basketball prospects and transfers.