comscore UH hoops team gets commitment from 6-10 center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH hoops team gets commitment from 6-10 center

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Rebuilding the front court, the University of Hawaii basketball team received a commitment from a 6-foot-10, 275-pound center. Read more

Previous Story
Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB
Next Story
Television and radio – April 2, 2024

Scroll Up