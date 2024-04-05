High surf, wind advisories extended; high wind warning for Kohala

A wind advisory for portions of all Hawaiian isles has been extended through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says a strong high-pressure system to the north, combined with other forces, is producing strong and gusty tradewinds.

Forecasters expect east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph, to continue through this afternoon and possibly into Saturday.

“Winds will be strongest through mountain saddles, over ridges and downslope of mountains,” said NWS. “Some areas particularly prone to these gusty winds will be the Waimea and Kohala areas of the Big Island, West Maui and the higher elevations of Lanai.”

A high wind warning, meanwhile, has been issued for leeward Kohala on Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. today.

East winds of 20 to 40 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph are expected there.

“Strong winds may lead to property damage,” said the warning. “Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island has also been extended until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along these shores due to large and rough waves generated by strong trades.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.