State warns of jury duty scam

Scammers posing as police officers, sheriffs and judiciary employees are calling people claiming arrest warrants have been issued for missing jury duty, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

“This is a scam,” wrote judiciary officials, in a news release. “If you get a phone call regarding a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.”

The would-be scammers are also using email.

The public is cautioned that if “you get an email that looks to be from the Judiciary, but you did not email us first, do not click on any links or attachments, and do not reply. Delete it immediately.”

Court staff or law enforcement do not call or email anyone regarding outstanding bench warrants related to jury duty, according to the state.

“Generally all communication from the Judiciary regarding jury service is handled through the U.S. mail, unless you called or emailed the Judiciary first with a specific question,” read the release.

It is not immediately clear if state officials reported the scams to law enforcement.