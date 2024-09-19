Man, 61, dies in 2-car collision on Farrington Highway

A 61-year-old man died after a two-car collision on Farrington Highway Wednesday night.

The crash occurred when the man, driving westbound, attempted to make a left turn onto Laaloa Street against a red arrow signal, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division. His vehicle collided with a car driven by a 34-year-old woman traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. Police said that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The woman was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said that speed does not appear to be a factor, and it is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were involved on the part of the 61-year-old man.

This marks Oahu’s 32nd traffic fatality of the year, down from 41 at this time in 2023. The investigation is ongoing.