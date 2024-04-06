Family legacy continues for Miss Aloha Hula winner

HILO >> Ka‘onohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e is Miss Aloha Hula 2024.

The 21-year-old from Oahu is studying for her master’s degree in communications from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She’s also the daughter of wife-and-husband kumu hula team Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

She was the last of 13 wahine dancers between the ages of 18 and 25 to take the stage Thursday night at the 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo.

Lopes, who earned 1,164 points from the competition’s seven judges, is the fourth consecutive Miss Aloha Hula produced by Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e and the second daughter of the kumu to win the most coveted title for a solo hula dancer.

“I feel honored to be able to first, stand on this stage and be a part of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e,” Lopes told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. “I feel honored to be Miss Aloha Hula as my mom was 30 years ago now and my sister was two years ago.

“It feels amazing and I’m just thankful to everyone who helped me.”

Lopes danced her hula kahiko to “Aia Ka Lani Kua Ka‘a I Luna,” a mele hula ‘olapa, or chant from the late royalty period, venerating the peaceful abode of royalty nestled safe beside the sacred pool of Anianiku.

Her hula ‘auana mele was “Kanani Holokai,” a ho‘o­heno, song of endearment, composed for George Ainsley Kananiokeakua Holokai, known as “Uncle George,” a beloved and well-respected kumu hula, chanter and judge.

Tracie Lopes was Miss Aloha Hula 1994 as Tracie Ka‘onohilani Farias representing Na Wai ‘Eha ‘O Puna under the direction of na kumu hula Thaddius Wilson and O’Brien Eselu, both since deceased. She is also the daughter of Hawaiian entertainer Karen Keawehawai‘i.

Adorned with a lei of 30 strands of pikake — one strand for each year since her reign — Tracie Lopes stood by the musicians’ pit stage side with a wide smile on her face as her daughter danced her hula ‘auana (modern hula).

The halau’s run of Miss Aloha Hula winners started in 2021 — following the cancellation of the festival the previous year due to the pandemic — with Rosemary Ka‘imilei Keamoai-Strickland getting the judges’ nod for hula’s most coveted solo crown.

Miss Aloha Hula 2022 is Pi‘ikea Kekiihenelehuawewehiikekau‘onohi Lopes, daughter of na kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

And Miss Aloha 2023 is Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown. She took her final dance on the Merrie Monarch stage as Miss Aloha Hula as the results of Thursday night’s competition were tabulated.

In addition to becoming Miss Aloha Hula, Ka‘onohi­kaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes also won the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Hawaiian Language Award with a score of 50 points.

First runner-up was Amadée Niamh Kauakohemalamalama Conley- Kapoi of Maui’s Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of na kumu hula Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes. She scored 1,122 points.

It was a thin margin between second and fifth places.

Nahaku‘elua ‘Apuakehau Kekauoha of Oahu’s Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, under the direction of na kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o, was second runner-up with 1,120 points.

Heleolanimainamakaoha‘ena Hailee Jo Yokotake of Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina‘ala, under the direction of kumu hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin, was third runner-up with 1,119 points.

And taking the fourth runner-up spot was Caly Ann Kamo‘iwahineokaimana Ragonton Domingo of Oahu’s Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, under the direction of na kumu hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, with 1,111 points.

Hawaii Island was represented by Chanti “Kiki” Kamailekaluhea Motta of Hilo’s Halau Ka Lehua Pua Kama­ehu, under the direction of na kumu hula Kasie Puahala Kaleohano and Brandi Nohelani Barrett, who was the evening’s first dancer.

Motta’s hula kahiko mele was “Hoe Ke‘ehi ‘Ale O Na Hilo,” a mele composed to name and commemorate various surf spots that were frequented by our kupuna, or elders.

Her hula ‘auana mele was “Ho‘oheno No Keaukaha,” composed by Hawaiian music star Kuana Torres Kahele — who accompanied Motta musically with Mark Yama­naka, Eddy Atkins, Glenn Mayeda amd Kaulike Pescaia — to celebrate the Hawaiian homestead area of Keaukaha, its community and the natural beauty of the area.

While she didn’t place in the top five, Motta received a warm response from the hometown audience.

The 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival continues today.