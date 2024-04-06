comscore Hawaii doesn’t get the bounces in loss at UC Davis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii doesn’t get the bounces in loss at UC Davis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Matthew Miura hits an RBI single against the San Diego State Aztecs on March 22.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Matthew Miura hits an RBI single against the San Diego State Aztecs on March 22.

Fortunate hops, key hits from a struggling batter, and a close-out performance from a closer fueled UC Davis’ 9-5 baseball victory over Hawaii at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
UH volleyball team hopes to jump up to No. 2 seed with wins over UC Irvine
Next Story
Television and radio – April 6, 2024

Scroll Up