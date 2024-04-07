Las Vegas Advisor: Show price hikes boost cost of Vegas getaway

Everyone wants to see a show as part of a complete Las Vegas vacation, but the cost of doing so is rising. In a LasVegasAdvisor.com tally of ticket prices for 88 active shows, the average cost of a single ticket came in at a daunting $104.72. That’s just 57 cents higher than last year’s average, but it’s also a sign that $100 tickets aren’t going away. In fact, 48 shows had a ticket price above $100 this year, four more than last. And it’s significantly higher for the premium shows. The highest average for a production was O at Bellagio, coming in at $265.59.

Bargain tickets: The lowest price (includes tax) in this year’s survey was for Adam London’s Laughternoon at the Orleans, coming in at $22.75. Following that, there is Nathan Burton Comedy Magic at Flyover Vegas ($25.44), Chase Brown’s Vegas Country at the noncasino theater Notoriety (26.80) and Popovich Comedy Pet Theater in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood ($32.69).

Atomic golf: Atomic Golf has opened next to The Strat. The $75 million, four-story attraction occupies 100,000 square feet and features four floors with 101 golfing bays and a “putting district.” Atomic also has six bar/restaurants and has made a point of highlighting its “expansive food and cocktail menus.”

Easter jackpot: A slot player in for Easter weekend from Hawaii hit for $1,172,262 at the California. The jackpot came on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Question:Las Vegas always has a chef in the running for a James Beard Award, recognizing the country’s best chefs. Who are this year’s contenders?

Answer: Las Vegas had five nominees this year, but only one finalist in the “Best Chef Southwest” category (Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma): Steve Kestler from Aroma Latin American Cocina. The noncasino restaurant in Henderson specializes in Central and South American dishes.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.