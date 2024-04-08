Man, 54, pronounced dead at Mokuleia Beach Park

Police have classified the death of a 54-year-old man found unresponsive at Mokuleia over the weekend as an unattended death.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at Mokuleia Beach Park about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and assisted with the death pronouncement.

The man was said to be fishing when another fisherman saw him unresponsive in the water, EMS said.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.

No further information was provided.