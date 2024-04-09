Kona airport to end public monthly parking passes in June

Starting June 1, monthly parking passes at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole will no longer be available to the public, state officials said.

With this latest discontinuation, there will no longer be any monthly parking passes available to the public at any of the state’s five major airports, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. The airports serving Hilo, Kahului, Lihue and Honolulu stopped selling monthly parking to the general public in 2017.

DOT said the move is in response to increased demand for daily parking, along with the limited availability of spaces in Kona.

The Kona airport lot currently has 1,706 parking stalls, which includes 300 to 400 spaces for airport employees. Discontinuation of monthly parking for the public will free up stalls for daily use by the wider community, DOT said.

Also, additional funding generated from daily parking will allow it to make improvements at the Kona airport, DOT said.

Plans include the addition of electronic signs that show parking availability, implementation of reservation systems, and increasing the number of stalls in commercial and employee lots.