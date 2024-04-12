Letter: Social Security is secure, but payouts might shrink

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With all due respect to the author of a recent letter, I believe that they are misinformed that Donald Trump or anyone else is going to take away their Social Security benefits (“Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency,” Star-Advertiser, March 29) . Read more

With all due respect to the author of a recent letter, I believe that they are misinformed that Donald Trump or anyone else is going to take away their Social Security benefits (“Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency,” Star-Advertiser, March 29).

Trump has been quoted as saying he wants to cut waste, not entitlements. There is some concern that Social Security will be depleted by 2033, but that is not true.

According to Forbes Advisor, “The OASI (Old-Age and Survivors Insurance) Trust Fund, which helps pay the benefits for current retirees, could be, but should that happen, retirees would still receive approximately 76% of their benefits. As long as there are Americans working and paying taxes, Social Security will continue to pay out benefits, even if they’re somewhat reduced from current levels.”

Marcia Anderson

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter