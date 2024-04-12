comscore Letter: Social Security is secure, but payouts might shrink | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Social Security is secure, but payouts might shrink

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With all due respect to the author of a recent letter, I believe that they are misinformed that Donald Trump or anyone else is going to take away their Social Security benefits (“Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency,” Star-Advertiser, March 29). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Earth Day is opportunity to step out into nature

Scroll Up