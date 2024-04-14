2 sent to the hospital after an apparent shooting in Waipahu

Two people were sent to the hospital today following an apparent shooting in Waipahu.

Just before 5 a.m. today in the Pearl Harbor Gardens neighborhood, a man in his 30s with “central wounds” was in critical condition and another female in her 30s with a “wound to her extremity” was in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated both patients with advanced life support and took them to the trauma center for further treatment.

A police report was not immediately available.