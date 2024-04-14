8-inch water main break prompts road closures on Cooke Street

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Cooke Street.
At about 10:30 a.m., Cooke Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and South King Street has been closed to motorists as repairs are underway. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Affected customers are asked to bring their containers to fill water from a spigot on fire hydrant No. M00127 near the corner of Clayton Street and Kapiolani Boulevard by Yanagi Sushi.
