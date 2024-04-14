comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 5-9, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For The Week Of Feb. 5-9
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
Aiea, Halawa    
99-757 Meaala St 2/8/24 $910,000
99-470 Ulune St 2/5/24 $29,317
99-645 Ulune St 2/5/24 $1,020,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
955 Ala Lilikoi St #302 2/7/24 $385,000
Ala Moana    
1390 Kapiolani Blvd #3501 2/5/24 $1,290,000
1550 Rycroft St #513 2/7/24 $250,000
1561 Kanunu St #1208 2/9/24 $498,000
629 Keeaumoku St #3209 2/7/24 $1,200,000
1880 Kahakai Dr #301 2/7/24 $295,000
1848 Kahakai Dr #2002 2/9/24 $477,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-587 Kulana Pl #Hh1 2/9/24 $360,000
91-1081 Iwikuamoo St #1411 2/6/24 $715,620
91-672 Kilaha St #K1 2/9/24 $380,000
92-1531 H Aliinui Dr #15H 2/5/24 $900,000
91-284 Hanapouli Cir #7H 2/9/24 $530,700
91-205 Hookaulike Pl #2 2/9/24 $750,000
91-1021 Kuina St #119 2/7/24 $550,000
91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D1 2/8/24 $655,000
91-1027 Kaiko St 2/5/24 $950,000
91-1074 Waikai St 2/7/24 $1,585,000
91-1034 Waipaa St 2/5/24 $1,130,000
91-1250 Kilipue St 2/9/24 $1,075,000
91-1160 Kamakana St #506 2/6/24 $855,000
Hauula    
54-125 Imua Pl 2/9/24 $500,000
54-051 Kamehameha Hwy 2/9/24 $1,010,000
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6109 2/9/24 $660,000
223 Nomilo St 2/7/24 $1,350,000
861 Hahaione St 2/7/24 $1,100,000
1262 Kaeleku St 2/6/24 $786,100
Heeia    
46-086 Ipuka St 2/7/24 $1,100,000
46-318 Haiku Rd #15A 2/6/24 $825,000
46-063 Emepela Pl #O205 2/8/24 $690,000
Kahaluu    
47-165 Hui Akepa Pl #36A 2/9/24 $790,000
Kailua    
322 Aoloa St #1002 2/9/24 $902,500
1207 Punana Lp 2/7/24 $950,000
980 Paako St 2/8/24 $1,200,000
832 Kaipii St 2/6/24 $2,100,000
Kakaako    
600 Queen St #1406 2/7/24 $825,000
803 Waimanu St #212 2/8/24 $345,127
1000 Auahi St #2800 2/9/24 $2,695,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2612 2/9/24 $735,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3805 2/9/24 $1,510,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii804 2/9/24 $971,200
Kaneohe    
44-140 1 Hako St #1101 2/5/24 $765,000
44-135 Mikiola Dr 2/7/24 $1,225,000
45-539 Malio Pl 2/7/24 $933,000
45-261 Ka Hanahou Cir 2/7/24 $800,000
45-236 Pahikaua St 2/6/24 $1,225,000
45-631 Anoi Rd 2/9/24 $1,150,000
45-610 Haamaile St 2/8/24 $400,000
Kapahulu    
3222 Diamond Head Rd #6 2/6/24 $12,000,000
Kawela Bay    
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #64 2/5/24 $1,275,000
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #126 2/9/24 $650,000
Liliha    
1634 Nuuanu Ave #305 2/5/24 $425,000
1118 Pua Ln #304 2/8/24 $285,000
Lower Kalihi    
2270 Hiu St 2/8/24 $980,000
2326 A Rose St 2/9/24 $750,000
Lower Manoa    
1521 Alexander St #302 2/6/24 $530,000
Makaha    
84-707 Kiana Pl #116C 2/5/24 $350,000
84-687 Ala Mahiku St #121C 2/5/24 $355,000
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #162B 2/9/24 $265,000
84-575 Kili Dr #199-A 2/6/24 $325,000
84-621 Lahaina St 2/7/24 $775,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1133 Panana St #1003 2/5/24 $712,000
92-1144 Hame St #9 105 2/6/24 $525,000
92-1191 Palahia St #N102 2/9/24 $525,350
92-7163 Elele St #904 2/9/24 $795,000
92-1242 Palahia St #T203 2/8/24 $515,000
92-1452 Palahia St 2/9/24 $1,340,000
Makiki    
1738 B Waiola St 2/7/24 $900,000
1749 Fern St 2/9/24 $1,900,000
1448 Young St #812 2/9/24 $524,300
1315 Kalakaua Ave #1502 2/8/24 $397,000
999 Wilder Ave #903 2/8/24 $928,000
1145 Davenport St #303 2/9/24 $345,000
Manoa Valley    
3040 Kanu St 2/9/24 $1,700,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #810 2/9/24 $578,000
500 University Ave #704 2/9/24 $760,000
2754 Kuilei St #1105 2/9/24 $380,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-510 Wikao St #Q201 2/8/24 $547,000
95-693 Lauawa St 2/6/24 $850,000
95-1017 Kaapeha St #69 2/9/24 $535,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1741 Mohihi St 2/9/24 $440,000
Niu Valley    
64 Niuiki Cir 2/9/24 $4,417,467
Nuuanu    
2101 Nuuanu Ave #1401 2/6/24 $680,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1346 10th Ave 2/7/24 $1,700,000
2427 C1/C2 Palolo Ave 2/5/24 $1,350,000
2640 Lai Rd Unit E, F 2/8/24 $917,150
Pearl City    
1310A Nanakai St 2/7/24 $850,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-288 Kaonohi St #2106 2/7/24 $410,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
269 C Jack Ln 2/5/24 $1,100,000
Wahiawa    
1139 Kaala Ave 2/9/24 $710,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4619 Moho St 2/7/24 $3,200,000
1134 Waikui Pl 2/9/24 $3,000,000
Waianae    
86-202 Puhawai Rd 2/7/24 $1,100,000
Waikiki    
255 Beach Walk #44 2/9/24 $489,000
223 Saratoga Rd #1712 2/9/24 $470,000
223 Saratoga Rd #1815 2/8/24 $1,480,000
223 Saratoga Rd #3701 2/9/24 $1,629,010
2045 Kalakaua Ave #116 2/7/24 $405,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1209 2/8/24 $109,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2101 2/7/24 $100,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2102 2/7/24 $100,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2207 2/7/24 $110,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1486 2/8/24 $733,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3603 2/8/24 $338,500
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #1105A 2/6/24 $111,000
1821 Lipeepee St #205 2/7/24 $342,000
1717 Ala Wai Blvd #2102 2/7/24 $655,000
2085 Ala Wai Blvd #113 2/7/24 $540,000
440 Olohana St #1811 2/8/24 $430,000
445 Kaiolu St #1010 2/9/24 $325,000
2215 Aloha Dr #1103 2/9/24 $670,000
430 Kaiolu St #309 2/5/24 $355,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #1410 2/9/24 $685,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #1507 2/7/24 $600,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #2412 2/8/24 $950,000
364 Seaside Ave #801 2/9/24 $500,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2507 2/5/24 $150,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2508 2/5/24 $170,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2512 2/5/24 $170,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2910 2/5/24 $155,000
445 Seaside Ave #2019 2/8/24 $332,500
2450 Prince Edward St #308A 2/9/24 $120,000
201 Ohua Ave #3701 2/5/24 $830,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1902 2/9/24 $580,500
229 Paoakalani Ave #2404 2/9/24 $584,500
229 Paoakalani Ave #2506 2/5/24 $660,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #2601 2/8/24 $600,000
Waimea Bay    
61-437 Kamehameha Hwy 2/5/24 $347,675
Waipahu    
94-510 Lumiaina St #F204 2/7/24 $549,000
94-602 Lumiauau St #R101 2/7/24 $650,000
94-302 Paiwa St #512 2/9/24 $318,000
94-658 Ialeleiaka Pl 2/8/24 $1,280,000
94-1018 Waiopae St 2/5/24 $1,120,000
94-1015 Lalama Loop 2/7/24 $1,010,000
94-1054 Mawaho St 2/8/24 $899,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2613 Waiwai Loop 2/7/24 $6,400,000
Ala Moana    
947 Keeaumoku St 2/9/24 $3,490,730
1413 S King St 2/9/24 $6,309,270
Kakaako    
88 Piikoi St #Ret2 2/9/24 $1,925,000
Waipahu    
94-164 Leokane St 2/9/24 $5,525,000
