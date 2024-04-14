Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 5-9, 2024

|For The Week Of Feb. 5-9
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-757 Meaala St
|2/8/24
|$910,000
|99-470 Ulune St
|2/5/24
|$29,317
|99-645 Ulune St
|2/5/24
|$1,020,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|955 Ala Lilikoi St #302
|2/7/24
|$385,000
|Ala Moana
|1390 Kapiolani Blvd #3501
|2/5/24
|$1,290,000
|1550 Rycroft St #513
|2/7/24
|$250,000
|1561 Kanunu St #1208
|2/9/24
|$498,000
|629 Keeaumoku St #3209
|2/7/24
|$1,200,000
|1880 Kahakai Dr #301
|2/7/24
|$295,000
|1848 Kahakai Dr #2002
|2/9/24
|$477,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-587 Kulana Pl #Hh1
|2/9/24
|$360,000
|91-1081 Iwikuamoo St #1411
|2/6/24
|$715,620
|91-672 Kilaha St #K1
|2/9/24
|$380,000
|92-1531 H Aliinui Dr #15H
|2/5/24
|$900,000
|91-284 Hanapouli Cir #7H
|2/9/24
|$530,700
|91-205 Hookaulike Pl #2
|2/9/24
|$750,000
|91-1021 Kuina St #119
|2/7/24
|$550,000
|91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D1
|2/8/24
|$655,000
|91-1027 Kaiko St
|2/5/24
|$950,000
|91-1074 Waikai St
|2/7/24
|$1,585,000
|91-1034 Waipaa St
|2/5/24
|$1,130,000
|91-1250 Kilipue St
|2/9/24
|$1,075,000
|91-1160 Kamakana St #506
|2/6/24
|$855,000
|Hauula
|54-125 Imua Pl
|2/9/24
|$500,000
|54-051 Kamehameha Hwy
|2/9/24
|$1,010,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6109
|2/9/24
|$660,000
|223 Nomilo St
|2/7/24
|$1,350,000
|861 Hahaione St
|2/7/24
|$1,100,000
|1262 Kaeleku St
|2/6/24
|$786,100
|Heeia
|46-086 Ipuka St
|2/7/24
|$1,100,000
|46-318 Haiku Rd #15A
|2/6/24
|$825,000
|46-063 Emepela Pl #O205
|2/8/24
|$690,000
|Kahaluu
|47-165 Hui Akepa Pl #36A
|2/9/24
|$790,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St #1002
|2/9/24
|$902,500
|1207 Punana Lp
|2/7/24
|$950,000
|980 Paako St
|2/8/24
|$1,200,000
|832 Kaipii St
|2/6/24
|$2,100,000
|Kakaako
|600 Queen St #1406
|2/7/24
|$825,000
|803 Waimanu St #212
|2/8/24
|$345,127
|1000 Auahi St #2800
|2/9/24
|$2,695,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2612
|2/9/24
|$735,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3805
|2/9/24
|$1,510,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii804
|2/9/24
|$971,200
|Kaneohe
|44-140 1 Hako St #1101
|2/5/24
|$765,000
|44-135 Mikiola Dr
|2/7/24
|$1,225,000
|45-539 Malio Pl
|2/7/24
|$933,000
|45-261 Ka Hanahou Cir
|2/7/24
|$800,000
|45-236 Pahikaua St
|2/6/24
|$1,225,000
|45-631 Anoi Rd
|2/9/24
|$1,150,000
|45-610 Haamaile St
|2/8/24
|$400,000
|Kapahulu
|3222 Diamond Head Rd #6
|2/6/24
|$12,000,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #64
|2/5/24
|$1,275,000
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #126
|2/9/24
|$650,000
|Liliha
|1634 Nuuanu Ave #305
|2/5/24
|$425,000
|1118 Pua Ln #304
|2/8/24
|$285,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2270 Hiu St
|2/8/24
|$980,000
|2326 A Rose St
|2/9/24
|$750,000
|Lower Manoa
|1521 Alexander St #302
|2/6/24
|$530,000
|Makaha
|84-707 Kiana Pl #116C
|2/5/24
|$350,000
|84-687 Ala Mahiku St #121C
|2/5/24
|$355,000
|84-688 Ala Mahiku St #162B
|2/9/24
|$265,000
|84-575 Kili Dr #199-A
|2/6/24
|$325,000
|84-621 Lahaina St
|2/7/24
|$775,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1133 Panana St #1003
|2/5/24
|$712,000
|92-1144 Hame St #9 105
|2/6/24
|$525,000
|92-1191 Palahia St #N102
|2/9/24
|$525,350
|92-7163 Elele St #904
|2/9/24
|$795,000
|92-1242 Palahia St #T203
|2/8/24
|$515,000
|92-1452 Palahia St
|2/9/24
|$1,340,000
|Makiki
|1738 B Waiola St
|2/7/24
|$900,000
|1749 Fern St
|2/9/24
|$1,900,000
|1448 Young St #812
|2/9/24
|$524,300
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #1502
|2/8/24
|$397,000
|999 Wilder Ave #903
|2/8/24
|$928,000
|1145 Davenport St #303
|2/9/24
|$345,000
|Manoa Valley
|3040 Kanu St
|2/9/24
|$1,700,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #810
|2/9/24
|$578,000
|500 University Ave #704
|2/9/24
|$760,000
|2754 Kuilei St #1105
|2/9/24
|$380,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-510 Wikao St #Q201
|2/8/24
|$547,000
|95-693 Lauawa St
|2/6/24
|$850,000
|95-1017 Kaapeha St #69
|2/9/24
|$535,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1741 Mohihi St
|2/9/24
|$440,000
|Niu Valley
|64 Niuiki Cir
|2/9/24
|$4,417,467
|Nuuanu
|2101 Nuuanu Ave #1401
|2/6/24
|$680,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1346 10th Ave
|2/7/24
|$1,700,000
|2427 C1/C2 Palolo Ave
|2/5/24
|$1,350,000
|2640 Lai Rd Unit E, F
|2/8/24
|$917,150
|Pearl City
|1310A Nanakai St
|2/7/24
|$850,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-288 Kaonohi St #2106
|2/7/24
|$410,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|269 C Jack Ln
|2/5/24
|$1,100,000
|Wahiawa
|1139 Kaala Ave
|2/9/24
|$710,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4619 Moho St
|2/7/24
|$3,200,000
|1134 Waikui Pl
|2/9/24
|$3,000,000
|Waianae
|86-202 Puhawai Rd
|2/7/24
|$1,100,000
|Waikiki
|255 Beach Walk #44
|2/9/24
|$489,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #1712
|2/9/24
|$470,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #1815
|2/8/24
|$1,480,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #3701
|2/9/24
|$1,629,010
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #116
|2/7/24
|$405,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1209
|2/8/24
|$109,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2101
|2/7/24
|$100,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2102
|2/7/24
|$100,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2207
|2/7/24
|$110,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1486
|2/8/24
|$733,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3603
|2/8/24
|$338,500
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #1105A
|2/6/24
|$111,000
|1821 Lipeepee St #205
|2/7/24
|$342,000
|1717 Ala Wai Blvd #2102
|2/7/24
|$655,000
|2085 Ala Wai Blvd #113
|2/7/24
|$540,000
|440 Olohana St #1811
|2/8/24
|$430,000
|445 Kaiolu St #1010
|2/9/24
|$325,000
|2215 Aloha Dr #1103
|2/9/24
|$670,000
|430 Kaiolu St #309
|2/5/24
|$355,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #1410
|2/9/24
|$685,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #1507
|2/7/24
|$600,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #2412
|2/8/24
|$950,000
|364 Seaside Ave #801
|2/9/24
|$500,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2507
|2/5/24
|$150,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2508
|2/5/24
|$170,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2512
|2/5/24
|$170,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2910
|2/5/24
|$155,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2019
|2/8/24
|$332,500
|2450 Prince Edward St #308A
|2/9/24
|$120,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3701
|2/5/24
|$830,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1902
|2/9/24
|$580,500
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2404
|2/9/24
|$584,500
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2506
|2/5/24
|$660,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2601
|2/8/24
|$600,000
|Waimea Bay
|61-437 Kamehameha Hwy
|2/5/24
|$347,675
|Waipahu
|94-510 Lumiaina St #F204
|2/7/24
|$549,000
|94-602 Lumiauau St #R101
|2/7/24
|$650,000
|94-302 Paiwa St #512
|2/9/24
|$318,000
|94-658 Ialeleiaka Pl
|2/8/24
|$1,280,000
|94-1018 Waiopae St
|2/5/24
|$1,120,000
|94-1015 Lalama Loop
|2/7/24
|$1,010,000
|94-1054 Mawaho St
|2/8/24
|$899,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2613 Waiwai Loop
|2/7/24
|$6,400,000
|Ala Moana
|947 Keeaumoku St
|2/9/24
|$3,490,730
|1413 S King St
|2/9/24
|$6,309,270
|Kakaako
|88 Piikoi St #Ret2
|2/9/24
|$1,925,000
|Waipahu
|94-164 Leokane St
|2/9/24
|$5,525,000
