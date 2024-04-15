Ala Wai boat fire was accidental, sparked by electrical arc

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a boat fire at Ala Wai Yacht Harbor Sunday was accidental.

The point of origin was an electrical arc in an electrical distribution cabinet in the boat’s cabin, according to HFD.

HFD received a 911 call at 5:12 p.m. Sunday for a boat fire at Ala Wai Yacht Harbor in Waikiki. Eight units with 31 personnel responded. The first unit arrived on the scene six minutes later to find a docked boat fully involved in fire and smoke.

After an aggressive attack with hand lines, firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:30 p.m. and later extinguished it.

No occupants were on the boat at the time of the fire, HFD said. No injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are at $5,000 to the property and $500 to the contents.