Honolulu lifeguards rescue woman, 42, at Three Tables

Honolulu lifeguards reported rescuing a 42-year-old woman from the surf at Three Tables on Oahu’s North Shore this afternoon.

Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call at about 12:20 p.m. for the visitor, who was reported to be struggling to stay afloat on a boogie board.

An Ocean Safety lieutenant responded and swam out to the woman and brought her to shore safely. The swimmer did not require the services of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Officials recommend that anyone intending to snorkel, swim or participate in other water activities in the ocean be familiar with the risks of high surf, strong currents and breaking waves, as well as one’s current health and fitness condition.

Knowing how to swim before you go to the beach is also essential, as well as swimming with a buddy. Three Tables has no lifeguard tower on site but is served by mobile lifeguards.

More tips are available at oceansafety.hwawaii.gov.