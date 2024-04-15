Kamehameha Schools Kapalama closed due to graffiti threat

Classes at the Kamehameha Schools Kapalama were canceled today in response to a threat of violence shared on social media, officials said.

The action was taken out of an abundance of caution, according to a Kamehameha Schools statement.

A photo circulating via social media reportedly shows the threat in the form of written graffiti on a wall.

“We continue to work with the Honolulu Police Department to investigate the situation, and our campus leaders are fully cooperating with that effort,” said Kamehameha Schools in a statement. “Though there is every indication that the report of a threat to the KSK campus is not credible, our Campus Leadership Team has decided to approach this situation with an abundance of caution and will be canceling school on Monday, April 15 for all haumana, staff and faculty. Please do not report to school.”

In addition to canceling classes, officials said bus transportation would be canceled for the day, and residential haumana (students) and staff would remain in their hale to minimize disruption to the ongoing investigation.

“We thank you for your understanding as we take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of our school community,” said Kamehameha Schools in its statement.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact HPD.