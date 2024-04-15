Water main break closes sections of Kalakaua Ave., Ala Wai Blvd.

A water main break this morning in Waikiki has forced the closure of a high-traffic area.

Kalakaua Ave., between Ala Wai Blvd. and Ena Rd. and Ala Wai Blvd., between McCully St. and Kalakaua Ave. have been closed due to flooding and debris resulting from the main break near 1833 Kalakaua Ave., according to the Board of Water Supply.

The break occurred around 5 a.m. and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.