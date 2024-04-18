HPD asks public to avoid area of Waianae barricade

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a barricade situtation on Ala Walua Street in Waianae, according to a 4:06 p.m. post on HPD’s social media feeds.
The community is asked to please avoid the area.
No further information was immedietaley available for public release
