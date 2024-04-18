Man pulled unresponsive from shallow waters at Waikiki beach

City lifeguards pulled an unresponsive man from the ocean at Waikiki shortly after noon today, and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

The man, estimated to be in his 60s or 70s, was pulled from shallow waters in the Kuhio Beach area, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS took over with advanced life support, and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.