Maui woman, 34, critical after hit-and-run in Kihei

Maui police say a 34-year-old woman injured Wednesday night in a hit-and-run while walking on South Kihei Road remains in critical condition.

Police said based on a preliminary report, the woman was walking on the shoulder of South Kihei Road when an unknown vehicle — described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan — struck her.

The car fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. A witness attempted to follow it to get a license plate number but was unable to close in on the distance as it turned right on Uwapo Road.

The victim sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken by paramedics to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police said investigators are working diligently to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Caleb Guarriello at 808-244-6393. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.