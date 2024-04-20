Man, 50, charged after Waianae barricade situation

The man allegedly involved in a barricade standoff in Waianae Thursday was charged with multiple criminal offenses, the state Department of Law Enforcement said today.

Howard Abraham, 50, was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of causing injury to a law enforcement animal. His bail has been set at $1 million.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Sheriff Division’s Special Operation Section arrived at a residence on Ala Walua Street to evict Abraham, who refused to let the deputies into the home and didn’t comply with their request, a DLE news release said.

A Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiator was called in to begin negotiations. After the negotiations fell through, deputies entered the home and Abraham, who was at the top of the stairway landing leading into the home’s second floor, allegedly fired several arrows at them, DLE said.

Abraham then barricaded himself in the home. The Honolulu Police Department Specialized Services Division was also called for assistance.

As the barricade situation continued overnight, officers tried several attempts to take Abraham into custody. During one of the attempts, Abraham allegedly stabbed a HPD dog, DLE said.

“We are thankful for the assistance of the Honolulu Police Department in resolving this incident and for the work of the state’s attorneys in charging this case,” DLE Director Jordan Lowe said in the news release.

Abraham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.