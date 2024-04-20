Scoreboard – April 20, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Kalani at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu, 11 a.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Campbell vs. Leilehua, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

JUDO

OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan

Softball Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Double-elimination tournament, No. 5 seed/No. 4 seed winner vs.

No. 1 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 1 p.m. Site TBD.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Big West Championship, Day 3 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I Tournament, Round 3, Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m. at TBD; Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 9 a.m. at TBD. Varsity II: Round-Robin tie breaker, if needed, 6 p.m. at TBD.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, playoff, if necessary.

Varsity II, playoff, if necessary

OIA girls: Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Kalaheo vs. Roosevelt, 12:10 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink CentraL Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

WATER POLO

ILH VARSITY II TOURNAMENT

At Punahou

3rd place

Punahou 8, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal-Scorers—PUN: Lauren Teruya 3, Taylor DeSa 2, Dominique Garcia, Izzy Lee, Reina Lileikis. MPI: Tiffany Wong 3, Katie Troske, Sirena Gentry -Balding, Lily Wood, Ceyra Lee.

Championship

Le Jardin 14, Kamehameha 3

Goal-Scorers—LJA: Eden Stice-Waqainabete 4, Norah Dodson 3, Abby Ward 3, Siena Settle 3, Leila Chergui. KS: Kalea Pascua 2, Lailaikuhonua Kaopua-Winchester,