Man, 34, dies in motorcycle crash on Ala Moana Boulevard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 34, dies in motorcycle crash on Ala Moana Boulevard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:00 pm
A 34-year-old man died Saturday night after a solo motorcycle crash on Ala Moana Boulevard in the Waikiki area.

At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu police said a man on a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard when for unknown reasons he traveled left of the roadway, hit the concrete center divider and was ejected from the motorcycle and collided into a streetlamp pole.

The police said the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it was unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors.

This is the ninth traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

