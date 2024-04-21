comscore Man arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 45-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly assaulting his 69-year-old girlfriend in Nanakuli on Saturday.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the man allegedly got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend that escalated with the boyfriend slapping her face with an open hand and choking her with both hands.

The suspect was located, identified and arrested at 11:57 p.m. for second-degree assault.

Police are investigating.

