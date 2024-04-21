comscore Police close portion of Ohua Avenue in Waikiki for investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police close portion of Ohua Avenue in Waikiki for investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:51 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police have shut down Ohua Avenue between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Avenue for a police investigation.

Police advise the public to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kalihi home fire

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up