Kauai County to extend beach lifeguard hours

Kauai County lifeguards are extending their hours of operation at beaches to 10 hours, starting May 1.

Starting next month, hours at guarded beaches will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the county’s Ocean Safety Bureau, an additional two hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. currently.

“To reduce the number of drownings and aquatic injuries across our island, these extended hours of coverage will enhance the safety of our residences and visitors who visit our beautiful beaches,” said Ocean Safety Bureau Chief Kalani Vierra in a statement.

Vierra thanked Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami for approving 12 full-time positions to make the extended hours possible and said the transition comes at a good time as the days get longer.

The Kauai Fire Department, Hawaiian Lifeguard Association, and Kauai Lifeguard Association also supported the initiative to extend hours.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions, the county advises speaking to a lifeguard at any station or calling the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.