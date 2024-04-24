Office of Elections sends out voter notification cards

Voter notification cards have been mailed by the state Office of Elections.

The voter notification card confirms that voters are properly registered for the Aug. 10 primary election and the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters who didn’t receive a notification card after a change of address would need to update their voter registration. If a resident receives a voter notification card for someone who no longer resides at the address, election officials request that the resident write “not at this address” on the card and return it via postal mail. The returned card will be used to update the voter rolls, prompting the voter to update their registration accordingly.

“We are asking all voters to help us ensure the accuracy of the voter roll,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said, “so please let us know if the previous resident at your address has moved out.”

Voters are also encouraged to sign up for ballot notifications to receive alerts regarding their ballots. Notifications are sent upon mailing, receipt and acceptance of the ballots for counting. A voter will also receive a notification if there is a problem with the ballot, which would prompt the voter to contact their County Elections Division.

Registered voters on Maui will receive an email confirmation upon automatic enrollment for ballot notifications, provided their registration record includes an email address.

“The ballot notification service lets voters know their ballot has been received by our office,” Maui County Clerk Moana Lutey said in a statement Monday. “The notification will also let voters know if there is an issue with their return envelope that needs correcting.”

Voters can subscribe to ballot notifications and complete voter registration or updates online at elections.hawaii.gov. Mail ballot packets will be delivered by July 23 for the primary election and Oct. 18 for the general election.