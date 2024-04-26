State fines kayak rental company $35K for violations at Kaneohe Bay

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources today fined Ohana Kayak Rentals $35,000 for conducting unpermitted commercial ocean use activity within waters at Kaneohe Bay.

The board voted to do so after receiving public testimony from residents complaining of traffic and disruptions, according to a news release.

BLNR’s fine of $35,000 is for seven separate violations from last year and this year, the release said, as recommended by staff at its Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

The company is owned by Janell Jensen, who testified that she runs the business from her home, but does not tell customers where to go with their rented kayaks, and that she was unable to get answers to her questions from the state.

Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement said she was observed offering and delivering kayak rental equipment to customers on multiple occasions, including on Sundays and federal holidays, without a valid commercial use permit.

State law requires anyone conducting commercial activities in state ocean waters to have a valid permit, DLNR said. Also, commercial ocean use activities in Kaneohe Bay are prohibited on Sundays and federal holidays.

DOBOR told the board Jensen had full notice of the rules and regulations on providing kayaks for rent without a valid commercial report. She was sent a cease and desist letter followed by a citation in October, which offered sufficient notification, the release said.

The board voted to impose the maximum fines to curb any temptation to further violate statutes and rules laid out to protect state natural and cultural resources, the press release said.