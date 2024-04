Scoreboard – April 27, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL ILH: Double-elimination tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m. at TBD; TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m. at TBD.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Third place, Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at Stevenson Middle School field. Fifth place, Pearl City vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Field.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Third place, Kapolei at Kahuku, 11 a.m.

JUDO

Odom Corporation/HHSAA Championships: at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-elimination tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final, Kapolei/ Campbell winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kapolei/Campbell loser vs. Leilehua, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place, Kalani vs. Waianae, 1 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final, Radford vs. Aiea, 4 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kailua vs. Kalaheo, 1 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 2, 9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Eastern Division Finals, 4 p.m. at Kaiser. Western Division Finals, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I tournament, final, Kamehameha at Punahou, 11 a.m.

Varsity II/III tournament, Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 9 a.m. Damien at Hanalani, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, playoffs, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

WATER POLO

OIA GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Kahuku 11, Kaiser 10, OT

Goal-Scorers—Kah: Tuua Cravens 6, Tacoma Campbell 2, Kimorah Wong 2, Lillyana Newton. Kais: Ashley Bethke 3, Larissa Goloveyko 3, Sekai Apuzen-Ito 2, Elliana Schiffner, Alyssa Tong.

3rd Place

Roosevelt 16, Mililani 3

Goal-Scorers—Mil: Morgan Russell, Leila Maynard, Sydney Yamamoto. Roos: Kimberly Cassens 5, Jaeci Oba 3, Jayzlyn Tomisa 3, Malia Lauret 2, Alisa Lee, Jonna Keo, Joyce Wong.

5th Place

Kalaheo 12, Kapolei 11

Goal-Scorers—Kap: Kaya Gabriel 5, Juliana Fliss 3, Holly LeDoux 2, Kailani Laforteza. Kalh: Kiana Feeney 8, Paige Heiken 2, Lillia Miller 2

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity II Double-Elimination Tournament

Pac-Five 12, Damien 1, 6 inn.

At Sand Island Field

W—Miya Yoshioka (three-hitter, no walks, eight strikeouts).

Leading hitters—P5: Dahlia Gangano 2-3; Kylie Oshita 2-4, 2 runs; Mauiola Zuttermeister 2-4; Kate Iida 3-3, 3 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Chiavetta 3 RBIs; Emi Yamane 3-4, 3b, 3 RBIs.

OIA

Friday

Division I Tournament

Semifinals

Mililani 7, Leilehua 4

At McKinley

W—Hinano Bautista.

Leading hitters—Mil: Kaui Garcia run, 2 RBI; Kolbi Kochi 2-2, run, RBI; Bautista 2 RBI.

Fifth-place semifinals

Waianae 10, Kaiser 9

At Kaiser W—Savana-Leigh Casuga. Leading hitters—Wain: Teizsha Kaopuiki 3-4, 3 runs; Brylee-Rose Demello 2 runs; Dakota Ilae 2 runs; Hayden Paaluhi-Viela 3-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Natalia Malaki 2 RBIs. Kais: Elyse Yoshioka 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Rylee Yamasaki 2 runs; Lia Hamamura 4-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Keira Uegawachi 3-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2-5.

Kalani 5, Moanalua 2

At Kilauea District Park field

W—Kadie Carpio. Leading hitters—Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 2 RBIs; Haley Ching 2-3; Ashlyn Sera 2b; Naomi Stremick 2b. Moan: Kayla Mashino 3-3, 2b; Maila Taga 3-4.

Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Aiea 22, Kalaheo 1, 4 inn.

At Aiea

W—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Sophia Kaneshiro 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kiersten Chong 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Cayleigh Naito 2b, 2 runs; Nylove Peneueta 2-2; Alina Faufata 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chrijon Peneueta 2 RBIs; Taylor Gates 3 runs; Souza 4-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Madison Misaki 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kuuleilani Ching 2b.

Radford 17, Kailua 2, 4 inn.

At Radford

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro.

Leading hitters—Rad: Cordeiro 2 runs; Olena Umetsu 3 runs; Niueni Elisara 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emily Anderson 2 RBIs; Audrey Hoffman 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aubryana Benjamin 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bella Futch 2-2, 2 RBIs; Sherri Marshall 2-3, 2b, 2 runs. Kail: Kailee Kalama HR, 2 RBIs.