Busy day for Oahu rescuers includes search for missing man

Oahu first responders conducted multiple rescue operations today as winds and rain affected ocean conditions around the island.

Around 8:15 a.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department received a report that a man was missing and began a search off Lanai Lookout.

Ocean Safety began searching for the man in the choppy waters off Lanai Lookout. Ocean Safety eventually suspended its search, and HFD began searching for him by air.

Later in the day, CrimeStoppers issued a missing person bulletin for Kekai Park, 25, who was last heard from on Friday. Park’s vehicle was later located unoccupied near Lanai Lookout in East Oahu.

Park is 140 pounds, and has black eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Park is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

At 11 a.m., a man in his 70s was pulled from the water fronting Fort DeRussy. Bystanders performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded with Ocean Safety and the HFD.

Paramedics performed advanced life-support, and then transported the man in critical condition to an emergency room, EMS officials said.

Just after 2:00 p.m., two adults, three children and a dog on inflatable stand-up paddleboards near Iroquois Point got into trouble in the rough conditions. Ocean Safety responded via jet ski and took the mother, her 6-year-old son, and their small dog to shore safely.

Lifeguards then rescued a mother and two young children about 1,000 yards offshore of the channel between Hickam Air Force Base and Iroquois Point. Officials said no one was wearing a life-jacket, except the dog.

Around 3:00 p.m., two kite surfers battling strong winds off Mokuleia Beach also needed first responders’ help. One of the kite surfers made it to shore on his own, and HFD rescuers brought the second kite-surfer to shore safely.

About 10 minutes later, Ocean Safety personnel helped three people and their 26-foot boat to shore. The boat had broken down off Leahi Point, according to a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson. Ocean Safety responded via jet ski.