Russia strikes Ukraine, Zelenskyy says Su-25 bomber downed

KYIV >> Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, set a food factory ablaze and damaged other infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings today, regional officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had used eight missiles of various kinds and nearly 70 guided aerial bombs against communities and frontline positions during the day, after Ukraine’s air force downed 13 Shahed drones that targeted the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight.

Zelenskyy said Moscow had no desire for peace. “Russia can only be forced to leave Ukraine alone,” he said in his nightly video address. A world peace summit taking place in Switzerland in June — without Russia — “must succeed”, he said.

He said Ukraine’s 110th mechanised brigade brought down a Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber over the eastern Donetsk region, one of four areas of Ukraine Moscow says it has annexed.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Moscow had taken control of about 211 sq miles of the territories this year.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said Russian shelling killed a 49-year-old man on the street near his home in the village of Slobozhanske. An 82-year-old woman was killed and two men were injured in overnight shelling in Kharkiv city, he wrote on the Telegram app.

A Russian missile attack set fire to a business premises in an industrial district of Kharkiv city, injuring six employees, he added. Local prosecutors identified it as a food factory.

In the south, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said three people had been injured in the city by a missile strike.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports of casualties and damage.

An air force commander said air defences brought down all 13 of the attack drones overnight, but Syniehubov said falling debris injured four people and sparked a fire in an office building.

In the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, shelling injured a 57-year-old woman and damaged infrastructure in Nikopol, near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and two were wounded in another overnight attack, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.