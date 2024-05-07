These corn muffins are slightly sweet

Made with plenty of melted butter and sour cream, these golden, lightly sweet corn muffins are moist, rich and delicately crumbly. If you can find coarsely ground cornmeal (as opposed the fine stuff that’s on most supermarket shelves), you’ll also get deep corn flavor and a pleasantly grainy texture. Serve these warm from the oven, slathered with even more butter, or halved and toasted under the broiler to crisp the surface. They’ll even keep for a few days if you store them in the fridge, and freeze perfectly for up to a month.

Rich and Buttery Corn Muffins

Ingredients:

• 1 cup/255 grams unsalted butter (2 sticks), melted and cooled, plus more for greasing the pan

• 2 cups/240 grams coarse or stone-ground cornmeal

• 1 1/2 cups/190 grams all-purpose flour

• 2/3 cup/165 grams granulated sugar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 cup/240 milliliters sour cream or whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup/120 milliliters whole milk

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• Demerara sugar, as needed

• Softened butter, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees, and generously butter the cups and tops of a muffin tin. (The muffins will overflow, and those crisp edges are delicious.)

In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

In a separate bowl, whisk together melted butter, sour cream, milk and eggs. Fold butter mixture into dry ingredients, then scoop batter into muffin tin (it will be very full). Sprinkle each muffin top with Demerara sugar.

Bake until golden on the edges, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then remove from muffin tin and cool to room temperature. Serve with even more butter.

Total time: 40 minutes, makes 12 muffins.