Elevate a meal with this tangy chimichurri

Bright and tangy chimichurri gets a deep smoky hit from charred scallions. This entire weeknight meal is prepared on the grill, taking advantage of tender chicken cutlets that cook up in just 5 minutes. Grilling lettuce brings out its inherent sweetness, and here, romaine gets caramelized on the outside to complement cool, crisp centers. Any leftover scallion chimichurri makes a tasty sandwich spread, or pairs beautifully with roasted salmon or steak.

Grilled Chicken With Charred-Scallion Chimichurri

Ingredients:

• Vegetable oil, for greasing

• 2 large heads (about 1 1/2 pounds) romaine lettuce, trimmed and quartered

• 12 scallions, trimmed and halved crosswise

• 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt and pepper

• 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved and pounded 1/4-inch-thick

• 1/2 cup packed parsley leaves, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Heat grill to medium-high and lightly grease grates with vegetable oil.

Meanwhile, toss romaine and scallions with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in an even layer and grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and softened all over, about 5 minutes for the romaine and scallion greens, and about 10 minutes for the scallion bulbs. Transfer romaine to a large serving platter. Transfer scallions to a cutting board and let cool, then coarsely chop.

Rub chicken with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until golden underneath, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until chicken is golden and cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, prepare the chimichurri: Combine parsley, vinegar, garlic, oregano, red-pepper flakes, chopped grilled scallions and the remaining 3/4 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide chicken and romaine among plates and drizzle with some of the chimichurri. Serve with lemon wedges and extra chimichurri on the side.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.