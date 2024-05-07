Honolulu Star-Advertiser

This parsley sauce is the ideal complement

By New York Times

May 7, 2024 Last updated 9:07 a.m.

New York Times - Recipes

This parsley sauce, made with capers and garlic, is a perfect complement to mild-tasting cod. You could use other fish, or try the sauce on grilled meat, chicken or vegetables. No grill? Broil the fish instead: Put it on a sheet pan, position the oven rack about 4 inches or so below the broiler and heat it to high. Cook the fish for just a few minutes; there’s no need to flip it, and it will cook fast.

Grilled Fish With Salsa Verde
Ingredients for the salsa verde:
• 1 to 2 garlic cloves (to taste), halved, green shoots removed
• Salt to taste
• 1 anchovy fillet, rinsed (optional)
• 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and chopped
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 3/4 cup (tightly packed) flat-leaf parsley leaves (25 grams)

Ingredients for the fish:
• 2 pounds cod
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:
To make the salsa verde, combine the garlic, anchovy fillet, salt and capers in a mini food processor and pulse to a paste. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender and combine the ingredients in a jar and blend to a paste.) Add the olive oil and parsley and blend to a purée. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If using within a few hours, allow to sit at room temperature. Otherwise, refrigerate. Allow to come to room temperature before using.

Prepare a hot grill. When the grill is ready, season the fish with salt and pepper on both sides and brush generously on both sides with olive oil. Grill for about 3 minutes on each side, just until you can pull the flesh apart with a fork. Remove from the heat and serve with the salsa verde.

Total time: About 30 minutes, serves 4-6.

Tip:
The salsa keeps well in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days and can be prepared in advance.

